Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Moving up Thursday
De La Rose will fill in for Jonathan Drouin (lower body) on Thursday against Detroit, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Drouin didn't make the trip to Detroit, so the Habs are scrambling. De La Rose moves from fourth-line center to Drouin's spot at center between Alex Galchenyuk and Paul Byron. He's yet to score a point this season and has just one shot on goal in the last seven games. Daniel Carr was called up from Laval of the American Hockey League to center the fourth line against the Red Wings.
