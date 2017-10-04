De La Rose is expected to start at center on the fourth line in the season opener Thursday in Buffalo, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

All the cuts, demotions and injury designations are in, and De La Rose will share fourth line duty with Torrey Mitchell. Head coach Claude Julien went as far as to call them "equals." De La Rose, who scored a couple of goals in the preseason finale, brings more offensive upside to the position, but is more known for being responsible defensively and good on the PK.