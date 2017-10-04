Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Opens season on fourth line
De La Rose is expected to start at center on the fourth line in the season opener Thursday in Buffalo, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
All the cuts, demotions and injury designations are in, and De La Rose will share fourth line duty with Torrey Mitchell. Head coach Claude Julien went as far as to call them "equals." De La Rose, who scored a couple of goals in the preseason finale, brings more offensive upside to the position, but is more known for being responsible defensively and good on the PK.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Pockets two goals Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Sent down to minors•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: In lineup Monday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Recalled by big league club•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Sent to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...