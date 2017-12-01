De La Rose assisted on the game-winning goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. He added one shot, one hit and a two-minute penalty over a season-high 13:18 of ice time.

De La Rose got a plum assignment Thursday, moving off the fourth line for the first time this season to fill in for the injured Jonathan Drouin (lower body). Skating with more offensively gifted forwards, De La Rose notched his first point of the season and first NHL point since Feb. 25, 2016. Pending Drouin's health, De La Rose could be in line for increased minutes in Saturday's return engagement with the Red Wings at the Bell Centre in Montreal.