Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Placed on waivers
De La Rose (chest) was placed on waivers Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
If no team claims De La Rose by noon Wednesday, he'll be assigned to AHL Laval. De La Rose had been recovering from a cardiac episode suffered after Montreal's final preseason game and had resumed practicing. At 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, the 23-year-old Swede has the body to survive but has been unable to make an impact at the NHL level.
