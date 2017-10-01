Play

De La Rose scored twice in Montreal's 9-2 preseason win over Ottawa on Saturday.

De La Rose is still in the mix to claim a spot on the fourth line and given how much the Habs struggled to score during the preseason, his offensive efforts in Saturday's preseason finale could leave a lasting impression in the mind of coach Claude Julien. The decision for the fourth line center spot appears to come down to De La Rose or Torrey Mitchell.

