Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Receives in-game demotion
De La Rose had one shot on net, two blocked shots and a two-minute minor penalty over 14:19 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Boston.
As promised, De La Rose started the game in a top-six role, but was moved to the fourth line after his offensive-zone giveaway in the second-period led to the Bruins game-winning goal. His opportunity to skate with Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin didn't last long. The 22-year-old forward has just four points and 21 shots over 26 games and is eminently replaceable. With forwards Phillip Danault (head) and Andrew Shaw (lower body) injured, there's room on the active roster for De La Rose, but newcomer Logan Shaw profiles as a fourth-line center and could replace him.
