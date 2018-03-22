Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Scores fourth goal in Wednesday's loss
De La Rose scored his fourth goal of the season, adding two shots, eight hits and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
His second-period goal briefly gave the Habs a 3-2 lead before Sidney Crosby put on a show and led the comeback for the Penguins. De La Rose has yet to develop any kind of offensive game in the NHL -- his 10 points this season is a career high -- but he now has 112 hits through 47 games, and his physical playing style should keep the 22-year-old in the lineup on a full-time basis in 2018-19.
