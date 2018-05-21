Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Sets career high in points
De La Rose had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 55 games through 2017-18, posting a new career high for points.
For the first time in De La Rose's career he spent the majority of time with the big club, but the highlight of his year might have come after the season ended, as he won gold with Sweeden at the IIHF World Hockey Championship. During his 2017-18 campaign though, De La Rose averaged just 11:51 of ice time but still threw around the body recording 127 hits, while firing off 53 shots on goal. Although the 23-year-old hasn't started filling in the point sheet yet, he does have a strong two-way game and posted just a minus-2 rating on a below .500 team, third best on Montreal for players who skated for 50 or more games. The 23-year-old will be a restricted free agent, so he'll need to secure a new deal before he returns for the 2018-19 year.
