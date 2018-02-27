De La Rose had four shots on net, seven hits and a two-minute minor penalty over 14:17 of ice time in Monday's 1-0 shootout loss to the Flyers.

De La Rose once again took the departed Tomas Plekanec's spot as the third line center and showed more offensive spark than we typically see from him. In two games since Montreal traded Plekanec, De La Rose has five shots and 13 hits, far outpacing his seasonal averages in those categories. The 22-year-old has an opportunity and is looking to make an impression on management as the organization allots ice time to its younger talent.