De La Rose will not be in the active lineup for Saturday night's game against Edmonton, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

De La Rose had been a temporary fill-in on one of the top lines while Jonathan Drouin was sidelined by a lower-body injury and then an illness. With Drouin expected to return Saturday, someone had to go and it will be De La Rose. He had been a fourth-line staple, but the combination of Daniel Carr, Byron Froese and Nicolas Deslauriers has been productive the previous four games with head coach Claude Julien lauding that unit's work ethic.

