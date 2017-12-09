Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Sitting out Saturday
De La Rose will not be in the active lineup for Saturday night's game against Edmonton, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
De La Rose had been a temporary fill-in on one of the top lines while Jonathan Drouin was sidelined by a lower-body injury and then an illness. With Drouin expected to return Saturday, someone had to go and it will be De La Rose. He had been a fourth-line staple, but the combination of Daniel Carr, Byron Froese and Nicolas Deslauriers has been productive the previous four games with head coach Claude Julien lauding that unit's work ethic.
