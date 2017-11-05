Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Slots in to lineup Sunday
De La Rose will appear for the first time since Oct. 20 in Sunday's tilt against Chicago.
The 22-year-old hasn't been great this season, playing in just six games with a minus-5 rating and no points to show for it. He's suiting up for the injured Charles Hudon, so De La Rose remains unlikely to see regular playing time for right now.
