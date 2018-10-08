Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Still not cleared for game action
De La Rose (chest) practiced Monday but has yet to receive medical clearance to play, according to head coach Claude Julien.
De La Rose's cardiac issue isn't viewed as serious but the Canadiens' medical staff is still exercising caution with the 23-year-old Swede. With Montreal enjoying surprisingly good form through two games, there shouldn't be any rush to get De La Rose back in the lineup.
