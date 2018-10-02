Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Suffers heart problem
De La Rose suffered a "cardiac episode" and will not travel with the team for it's two-game road trip.
De La Rose's heart issue is not expected to be serious and the decision to hold him out is more precautionary, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic, but the team will place him on injured reserve. Assuming everything checks out, the winger could be available for the Habs' home opener versus the Kings on Oct. 11.
