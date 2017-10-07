De La Rose suffered a sore nose after taking a high blow from Buffalo's Nathan Beaulieu in Thursday's win over the Sabres, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The injury didn't prevent De La Rose from practicing Friday, and he appears to be fine heading into Saturday night's game in Washington. He beat out Torrey Mitchell as the fourth-line center for Opening Night on Thursday, but had the least amount of ice time of any Canadien -- no shots on net and just two wins on eight faceoffs. Those two will be sharing this job unless De La Rose can unlock his offensive upside.