De La Rose had a team-high five hits along with two shots, a blocked shot and a two-minute minor penalty over 12:53 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Boston.

On the second night of a back-to-back set, De La Rose continued to make body checks a priority. He's had 24 hits over the last five games, after he recorded 59 over the first 33 games. The 22-year-old is agitating his way into next season's rebuilt lineup.