Play

De La Rose scored twice in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

De La Rose was one of the few bright spots for his team in a game that was all but decided after New Jersey raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first period. This was a surprising breakout performance for the 2013 second-rounder, who came in with just one goal in 38 appearances this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories