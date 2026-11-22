Fowler stopped 16 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Fowler struggled with Philadelphia's limited shooting opportunities, allowing three goals on the first four shots he faced before settling down. Montreal's third-period comeback briefly gave him a chance to escape with a result, but Noah Cates scored the winner in the final minute. Fowler ended a streak of five appearances giving up three or fewer goals, and while this was a disappointing performance, he remains a valuable option between the pipes as the Habs' No. 1 goaltender. He has gone 3-2-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .902 save percentage in seven November appearances.