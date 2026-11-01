Fowler stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Fowler extended his winning streak to seven games, but it wasn't a great performance for the young goalie. The four goals allowed were a season high, though that shouldn't endanger his status as the No. 1 goalie in Montreal. He's 7-1-0 with a 1.84 GAA and a .932 save percentage across eight starts this season, and he's already logged two shutouts. The Canadiens' next game is Tuesday at home versus the slumping Jets, which would be an elite matchup if Fowler gets the start.