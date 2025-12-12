Fowler made 36 saves in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. It was his NHL debut.

The Pens didn't solve him until the third period, and the second goal came on a late power play. In other words, Fowler was exceptional. "I mean, I could have played anywhere tonight," Fowler said after the game. "And to get your first win, it's going to be special. But been to a lot of games here. Grew up a Pittsburgh fan. (Sidney) Crosby and (Marc-Andre) Fleury were my favorite players growing up." Fowler made seven saves on Crosby. The 21-year-old Fowler was selected in the third round (No. 69) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He is considered the Habs' goalie of the future.