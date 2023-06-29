Fowler was selected 69th overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The reigning USHL Goaltender of the Year, Fowler is one of about a half dozen netminders with a realistic chance to be the best one to come out of this draft when all is said and done. Fowler led the USHL in both GAA (2.28) and save percentage (.921), while also being named Playoff MVP in helping Youngstown to the Clark Cup Championship. Goaltenders take notoriously long to develop, but Fowler's positioning and athleticism are both above average at a young age. He's off to Boston College this fall