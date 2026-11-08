Fowler made 26 saves in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Fowler was perfect until the 6:19 mark of the third period and then allowed two goals in 55 seconds. Cue the trauma of Tuesday's collapse against Winnipeg, but he and the team pulled themselves together for the victory. Fowler is 8-1-1, including 8-0-1 in his past nine games. Braden Holtby was the last rookie goalie age 21 years or younger with a nine-point streak (2010-11) . At this point in the season, Fowler has to be the favorite for the Calder Trophy as best rookie. His 2.15 GAA is seventh in the NHL and most impressively, his .925 save percentage is third overall.