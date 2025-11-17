Fowler recorded a 26-save shutout in AHL Laval's 2-0 win over Providence on Sunday.

Fowler has three shutouts over nine games this season. He's posted a 6-3-0 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .924 save percentage across nine games in his first full professional season. He had some trouble early in the season, but he's allowed two goals or less in six straight outings. Fowler will be given plenty of time to adjust to professional hockey before he's pressed into action for the Canadiens.