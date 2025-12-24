Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Cruises to third win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fowler made 26 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.
Boston took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission, but Fowler shut the door the rest of the way while the Montreal offense got rolling. The rookie netminder might just be the solution to the Habs' issues in net despite the fact that he just turned 21 in late November, and through his first five NHL starts he's gone 3-1-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .918 save percentage.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Records first career shutout•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Starting Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Gives up three goals•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Getting starting nod versus Flyers•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: First NHL loss Saturday•