Fowler made 26 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Boston took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission, but Fowler shut the door the rest of the way while the Montreal offense got rolling. The rookie netminder might just be the solution to the Habs' issues in net despite the fact that he just turned 21 in late November, and through his first five NHL starts he's gone 3-1-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .918 save percentage.