Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Defending crease Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fowler will guard the road goal against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Fowler will make his second straight start after a successful NHL debut. He is coming off a 36-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh. The Rangers rank 29th in the league with 2.56 goals per game this season.
