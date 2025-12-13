default-cbs-image
Fowler will guard the road goal against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Fowler will make his second straight start after a successful NHL debut. He is coming off a 36-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh. The Rangers rank 29th in the league with 2.56 goals per game this season.

