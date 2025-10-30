Fowler posted a 17-save shutout in AHL Laval's 3-0 win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Fowler is 3-2-0 in the AHL to begin the year, and two of his wins have come via shutout. The 20-year-old netminder has added a 2.40 GAA and a .902 save percentage. A little more consistency would be a good sign, but he is an AHL rookie, so it's fair to expect some volatility in his performance as he gets used to the professional ranks.