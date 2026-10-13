Fowler will guard the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Sabres, per Marc Antoine Godin of Radio-Canada.

Fowler will look to stay hot after his 30-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Red Wings. Entering Tuesday's matchup, the 21-year-old netminder has a 1-1-0 record, a 1.45 GAA and a .938 save percentage across 48 shots on net between two appearances. He should continue to see frequent appearances with Sam Montembeault (lower body) on injured reserve. Fowler will face off against a Sabres offense that has struggled to begin the new season with 2.67 goals per game, which makes him a solid start in fantasy.