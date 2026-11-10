Fowler will guard the home net in Tuesday's clash against the Wild, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Fowler bounced back nicely in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs, where he made 26 saves. Overall, the 21-year-old backstop has been making a case for the Calder Trophy, as he's compiled an 8-1-1 record, a 2.15 GAA and a .925 save percentage across 10 outings this season. He's made the most of his opportunity since being called up from AHL Laval at the start of the season. He's a strong No. 2 goalie option in all fantasy formats moving forward, including Tuesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs.