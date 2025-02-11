Fowler made 40 saves on 43 shots in Boston College's 4-1 loss to Boston University in the 2025 Men's Beanpot Championship on Monday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

While Fowler didn't emerge victorious Monday, he's had a great season to this point -- the 20-year-old is sporting a 19-3-1 record, .936 save percentage and 1.66 GAA across 24 outings with BC in the NCAA. Fowler was selected by Montreal in the third round (No. 69 overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Fowler's current numbers are better than they were last year (.926 save percentage, 2.14 GAA), so he's trending in the right direction at the collegiate level.