Fowler turned aside 23 of 28 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

All four regulation goals that Fowler allowed Saturday were during a nine-minute span between the first and second period. He tended a clean third period before he gave up the OT winner to J.T. Miller. With the OT loss, Fowler now has a 1-0-1 record with a 3.41 GAA and an .894 through his first two NHL appearances. While his numbers are inflated due to his mid-game struggles Saturday, he has yet to fall in regulation, which is an encouraging sign for the 21-year-old netminder moving forward. With both Jakub Dobes and Sam Montembeault playing inconsistently this season, Fowler should get at least a few more chances to prove that he is ready to compete in the NHL right now. He is a key goalie to monitor in all fantasy formats moving forward.