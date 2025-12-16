Fowler will be between the home pipes against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Fowler struggled in his second NHL appearance versus the Rangers on Saturday, giving up five goals on 29 shots (.828 save percentage), though he still managed to secure his team a point with the overtime loss. While the Habs are still carrying all three netminders, it seems Sam Montembeault may be the odd man out, as he hasn't started since Dec. 2 versus Ottawa, a stretch of seven games without featuring in the crease. Still, another rough outing from Fowler could see him heading back to the minors.