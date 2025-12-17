Fowler stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the final stages of the third period.

Fowler made his third start of the campaign, and he posted a save percentage of .850 or lower for a second straight contest. He's now given up eight goals over his last two outings, but his spot on the NHL roster might be short-lived since the Canadiens could have Sam Montembeault back in the near future. The goaltender was loaned to AHL Laval for a conditioning assignment on Tuesday. If everything goes according to plan, he could return Sunday against the Penguins on the second leg of a home-and-home set over the weekend.