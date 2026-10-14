Fowler turned aside 14 shots in regulation and overtime and one of two shootout attempts in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

The Canadiens took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but goals by Josh Norris and Olen Zellweger in a 61-second span early in the frame made the final outcome dicey. Fowler didn't have much to do once the horn sounded to end the third, however -- he didn't face a shot in OT, then watched Montreal's skaters go 3-for-3 in the shootout. The 21-year-old netminder has started three straight games since being called up from AHL Laval, going 2-1-0 with a 1.90 GAA and .908 save percentage, a marked improvement on Jakub Dobes' 4.43 GAA and .856 save percentage in his three starts. Habs coach Martin St. Louis may continue to ride the hot hand between the pipes, and if Fowler keeps playing well, the team could have some tough decisions to make when Sam Montembeault (lower body) is ready to return.