Fowler stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Fowler secured his second victory against Buffalo in five days despite posting a modest save percentage. The young netminder has now started four of Montreal's last five games, suggesting he's establishing himself as a significant part of the team's goaltending rotation, although the uptick in playing time is also driven by the absence of Sam Montembeault (lower body). His recent workload is encouraging for fantasy managers seeking starts and wins, although his performance Saturday highlights the potential volatility in his save percentage. He has a shutout in four outings, but in the other three, he's not posted a save percentage above .885.