Fowler stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Fowler was on his way to a shutout until he allowed a goal from Zachary L'Heureux, who was finding the back of the net just for the second time in 2025-26, at the 16:26 mark of the final frame. Still, this was another strong showing for Fowler, who has won three of his last four NHL outings despite being just 21 years old. Furthermore, he's allowed just six goals on 80 shots during those three wins. As good as he's looked of late, Fowler remains a matchup-based play since Jakub Dobes is the clear No. 1 option between the posts for Montreal.