Fowler made 22 saves Thursday in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

Fowler is 1-3-1 n his last five games with 14 games allowed. Overall, he's 4-4-2 with a 2.62 GAA and .902 save percentage. Earlier Thursday, Fowler was named to the AHL All-Star Game. His last game with the Laval Rocket dates back to Dec. 6. That's an incredible feat considering he's been in the NHL for five weeks. And interestingly enough, Fowler will be able to attend the AHL All-Star Classic on Feb. 10 and 11 because it's happening during the Olympic break.