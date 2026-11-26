Fowler stopped 32 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Fowler didn't play in the Canadiens' first game against the Avalanche this year, and he didn't fare well in Denver. He's starting to fade a bit with a 2-3-1 record over his last six games, a span in which he's allowed 19 goals on 168 shots. Overall, the 22-year-old netminder has a 10-4-2 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 16 games. He has alternated starts with Jakub Dobes lately. If that pattern holds, expect Dobes to start in Vegas on Saturday before Fowler gets the nod Monday in Utah.