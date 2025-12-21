Fowler posted a 31-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Fowler was excellent between the posts and cruised to the first shutout of his career. He has recorded at least 30 saves in two of his first outings this season, and while he's been very inconsistent, he's a reliable backup for the time being. He's not expected to remain with the Canadiens for much longer, though, as he's likely to return to the AHL after Sam Montembeault returns from his conditioning assignment with AHL Laval, a move that's expected to occur Sunday.