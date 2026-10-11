Fowler stopped all 30 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Just like Daniil Tarasov, Fowler was perfect through regulation and overtime and posted a 30-save performance. The young netminder turned aside 20 even-strength shots and 10 power-play shots, and his excellent play allowed the Canadiens to earn the win in the shootout, as Zachary Bolduc eventually secured the victory with a sixth-round shootout goal. Fowler could continue to see playing time due to Sam Montembeault's lower-body injury.