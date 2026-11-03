Fowler will guard the home goal in Tuesday's clash against the Jets, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Despite having his shakiest outing of the 2026-27 campaign Saturday, Fowler did enough to hold on for his seventh consecutive win. The 21-year-old netminder has been phenomenal otherwise, compiling a 7-1-0 record, a 1.84 GAA and a .932 save percentage across eight appearances this season. As he's set to face the Jets, who currently rank 30th in the NHL with 2.27 goals per game this season, in Tuesday's clash, Fowler is a must-start in all fantasy formats given his recent hot streak.