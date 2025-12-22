Fowler is slated to start Tuesday's road game against Boston, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Fowler is coming off his first career shutout Saturday against the Penguins, and he'll draw the start in the Canadiens' final game ahead of the holiday break. Across four starts for Montreal this year, Fowler has gone 2-1-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .915 save percentage.