Fowler made 28 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Joel Farabee spoiled his shutout bid late in the second period by sneaking a shot through a screen, but otherwise Fowler had an answer for everything Calgary fired his way. The 21-year-old netminder has allowed two goals or fewer in four of his last five starts, going 3-1-1 with a dazzling 1.80 GAA and .930 save percentage over that stretch as he pushes for the top spot in the Habs' current three-man committee in the crease -- Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have made just two starts each during that time.