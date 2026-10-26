Fowler stopped 33 of 34 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Jets in the Heritage Classic.

The outdoor lights weren't too bright for Fowler, who extended his winning streak to five games with a tight victory at Winnipeg's Princess Auto Stadium. This was his second start in a row allowing just one goal. He's quickly pushed Jakub Dobes into the backup role through strong play. Fowler is 5-1-0 with a 1.79 GAA and a .924 save percentage over six starts. He's the goalie of the future for the Canadiens, and it looks like the future is now. Montreal continues its road trip in St. Louis on Tuesday.