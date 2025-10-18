Fowler posted a 19-save shutout in AHL Laval's 3-0 win over Abbotsford on Friday.

Fowler lost his AHL season debut last weekend, but he bounced back in a big way with his first shutout in just his fifth minor-league game. The 20-year-old netminder will likely share the crease with Kaapo Kahkonen this year, though the Canadiens will want Fowler to get as much work as possible. He's one of the top goalie prospects, but with Sam Montembeault entrenched in the No. 1 role in Montreal, the big club has no need to rush Fowler's development.