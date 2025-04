Fowler inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Friday.

Fowler is considered the Canadiens' goaltender of the future after an outstanding two-year career at Boston College, where he was 25-7-2 with a 1.63 GAA and a .940 save percentage across 35 NCAA appearances in 2024-25. He is expected to join AHL Laval on April 9 for practice.