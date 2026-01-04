Fowler stopped 17 of 19 shots on net in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Blues.

Fowler tended a decent game, which included a scoreless third period, but was outdueled by Jordan Binnington in his shutout effort. With the loss, Fowler now holds a 3-2-2 record with a 2.57 GAA and a .903 save percentage through seven appearances this season. With Saturday's effort, he recorded his fourth game allowing two goals or less in just seven tries. The young netminder has held his own at the NHL level, with his record currently not as appealing due to Montreal's recent inconsistencies in finding the win column. He is a solid spot start in fantasy for the time being and is trending towards taking over the team's lead role between the pipes. Following Sunday's half of Montreal's back-to-back, Fowler has a solid chance to appear next in Wednesday's outing against the Flames.