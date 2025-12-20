Fowler will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Fowler will make his fourth start in his last six games. He is 1-1-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .885 save percentage. Fowler is considered the Canadiens' goalie of the future and it appears that he is getting every chance to grab the top spot. The Penguins are 12th in NHL scoring, generating 3.12 goals per game.