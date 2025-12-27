Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fowler will defend the road net against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Fowler has won his last two outings, stopping 57 of 59 shots during that span. He has gone 3-1-1 in five NHL appearances this season while allowing only 12 goals on 146 shots. Tampa Bay is tied for sixth in the league with 3.25 goals per game this year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Cruises to third win•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Records first career shutout•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Starting Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Gives up three goals•
-
Canadiens' Jacob Fowler: Getting starting nod versus Flyers•