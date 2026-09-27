Fowler stopped 16 of 18 shots in Saturday's 4-2 preseason win over the Senators.

Both goals against Fowler came on Ottawa power plays in the opening period. Philip Tomasino opened the scoring at 11:54 before Tyler Boucher restored the Senators' lead at 19:19, with Montreal answering each time to send the game into the first intermission tied 2-2. Fowler remained perfect through his second-period stretch before giving way to Sam Montembeault at 10:43, and the Canadiens scored twice in the third to secure the win. The Canadiens have a crowded situation between the pipes, but it seems Fowler will open the season as the No. 2 goaltender -- ahead of Montembeault but behind Jakub Dobes.