Fowler stopped 20 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Fowler's fourth straight win. The 21-year-old netminder had started three of the Canadiens' last five games in an alternating pattern with Jakub Dobes, who has struggled to start the year. Fowler is now 4-1-0 with a 1.94 GAA and a .910 save percentage over five starts. The Canadiens' road trip continues in Winnipeg on Sunday, and it'll be interesting to see if head coach Martin St. Louis continues to alternate goalies or opts to let Fowler run with the job a bit.