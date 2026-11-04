Fowler stopped 42 of 47 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Fowler appeared headed for a shutout before Winnipeg scored four times in the final 2:39 of regulation, eventually completing its comeback in overtime. The young netminder faced substantial pressure throughout the contest, finishing with 42 saves despite the disappointing result. His heavy workload offers potential fantasy value in save-based formats, and one bad outing -- with an unlikely and unexpected comeback -- shouldn't affect Fowler's fantasy upside. Before Tuesday's loss, he was riding a seven-game winning streak, posting a 1.67 GAA and a .941 save percentage.